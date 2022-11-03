Reign Blank Eagles 2-0

November 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Matt Villalta and T. J. Tynan celebrate win

Matt Villalta stopped all 31 shots he faced to record his second career AHL shutout in a 2-0 blanking of the Colorado Eagles (3-5-0) by the Ontario Reign (7-1-0) on Thursday night at the Budweiser Events Center.

Both Ontario goals were scored by Lias Andersson in the second period, each with an assist from former Eagles forward and current Reign captain TJ Tynan. Ontario has now won six straight games and continues to lead the Pacific Division with 14 points in the standings.

Three Stars -

1. Lias Andersson (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Matt Villalta (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Jonas Johansson

Next Game: Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Colorado | 6:05 PM PST | Budweiser Events Center

