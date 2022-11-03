Monsters Sign Goaltender Darion Hanson to Pro Tryout Contract

November 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that goaltender Darion Hanson has been signed to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In two appearances for the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates this season, Hanson went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average (GAA) and .953 save percentage (S%).

A 6'3", 181 lb. left-catching native of East Bethel, MN, Hanson, 25, went 3-0-0 in three career ECHL appearances for the Reading Royals and Savannah spanning parts two seasons from 2021-22. In 113 NCAA appearances for Union College and the University of Connecticut spanning four seasons from 2017-20 and 2021-22, Hanson went 50-52-9 with eight shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and .916 S%. Hanson wore the captain's "C" for Union in 2019-20 and was named to the Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star Team in 2021-22.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hanson went 14-4-0 with two shutouts, a 1.84 GAA and .945 S% in 21 appearances for the BCHL's Vernon Vipers in 2016-17 and went 1-4-0 with a 3.91 GAA and .846 S% in six appearances for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms the same year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.