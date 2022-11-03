Monsters Sign Goaltender Darion Hanson to Pro Tryout Contract
November 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that goaltender Darion Hanson has been signed to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In two appearances for the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates this season, Hanson went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average (GAA) and .953 save percentage (S%).
A 6'3", 181 lb. left-catching native of East Bethel, MN, Hanson, 25, went 3-0-0 in three career ECHL appearances for the Reading Royals and Savannah spanning parts two seasons from 2021-22. In 113 NCAA appearances for Union College and the University of Connecticut spanning four seasons from 2017-20 and 2021-22, Hanson went 50-52-9 with eight shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and .916 S%. Hanson wore the captain's "C" for Union in 2019-20 and was named to the Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star Team in 2021-22.
Prior to his collegiate career, Hanson went 14-4-0 with two shutouts, a 1.84 GAA and .945 S% in 21 appearances for the BCHL's Vernon Vipers in 2016-17 and went 1-4-0 with a 3.91 GAA and .846 S% in six appearances for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms the same year.
