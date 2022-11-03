Preds Recall Jankowski, Assign Sherwood

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee. Additionally, the team has assigned forward Kiefer Sherwood to the Admirals.

Jankowski leads the Admirals in points (9) and is tied for the team lead in goals (5) through seven AHL games to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He extended his point streak to five games (4g-3a) after recording an assist in Milwaukee's victory over Rockford on Wednesday, and he's picked up multiple points on three occasions, including a two-goal effort on Oct. 26 vs. Texas. He spent the 2021-22 season in Buffalo's organization, suiting up in 19 NHL and 32 AHL games. With the Sabres, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward tallied five points (2g-3a), featuring two goals and an assist in a five-game span from Jan. 13-22. At the AHL level, Jankowski had 10 goals and 27 points while adding seven points (6g-1a) in 10 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Rochester.

Sherwood, who's brother Kole skated for the Admirals last season, has a goal and an assist in five games with the Predators this season. Last year he played primarily with the Colorado Eagles and was named to the Second AHL All-Star Team after leading his team and finishing fifth in the league in points with a career-high 75 (36g-39a); his 36 goals were also a career high and were the third-most in the AHL. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward recorded 23 multi-point contests with the Eagles and closed out the AHL regular season with an individual point streak of 14 games (9g-15a) that ran from March 19-April 23.

Sherwood will join the Admirals in San Diego as the team takes on the Gulls in a pair of games beginning Friday, November 4th at 9 pm CT. The team's next home contest will be on Wednesday, November 9th at 10:30 am in a Baird School Day Game.

