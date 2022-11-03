Monsters Back in Cleveland for Promotion-Packed Three-Game Homestand

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse following a six-game road trip to host the Chicago Wolves for First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance on Friday, November 4, at 7:00 p.m. and Salute to Service Night presented by Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission on Saturday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m. The Monsters will wrap up the homestand with Blue Jackets Night on Wednesday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Friday, November 4 - First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance

The Monsters and Physicians Ambulance are proud to once again team up to provide complimentary tickets to first responders across Northeast Ohio. Friday night's game will spotlight for first responders from the Monsters Hockey Club along with several moments of recognition for local police, firefighters and EMTs. The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special special 10% in-store discount for first responders. Friday night is also a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

Saturday, November 5 - Salute to Service Night presented by Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission

The Monsters will host their annual Salute to Service Night presented by Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission on Saturday featuring free tickets for military servicemembers with a valid Military ID. Ahead of the Monsters' puck drop, servicemembers from Ohio Coast Guard Hockey will play in a "Rink of Dreams" game at the FieldHouse and be presented with special challenge coins.

Retired US Navy Senior Chief Lawrence Walton will join the Monsters for a ceremonial puck drop after serving 24 years at multiple bases, including the Naval Station at Pearl Harbor. Saturday's 50/50 will benefit Ride with Valor and their mission to provide veterans with a safe home of their own. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's curtain walls will turn red, white and blue in support of the promotion which will also feature a "Missing Member Chair" being placed rinkside to represent those brave individuals lost in the line of duty. A flag folded into a triangle - a symbol of our nation - and a red rose will sit upon the chair to signify the blood that many veterans have shed to ensure our freedom.

Along with moments of recognition for members of the Armed Forces, members of the Cavaliers organization's Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) SALUTE will be spotlighted in game. TMRGs are team member-led groups that provide support, mentoring, networking and a platform for voicing the ideas and opinions of team members representing specific dimensions of diversity. SALUTE strives to create a culture of comradery, trust, service, selflessness and leadership found in the military for all Team Members at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the greater community.

The Monsters Team Shop will be offering a special 'Item of the Game' featuring Monsters camo hats and a 10% in store military discount.

