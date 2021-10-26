Grand Rapids Set for Three-Game Homestand

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS vs. Chicago Wolves // Wed., Oct. 27 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

GRIFFINS vs. Chicago Wolves // Sun., Oct. 31 // 4 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:35 p.m. Wed. and 3:35 p.m. Sun.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: First and second of 12 meetings overall, first and second of six at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 90-71-2-6-3 Overall, 44-32-2-4-2 Home

NHL Affiliation: Carolina Hurricanes

Noteworthy: The Griffins posted a 3-7-0-0 record against Chicago last season after going 22-16-1-1 in the previous five campaigns against their rival.

GRIFFINS vs. Milwaukee Admirals // Sat., Oct. 30 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:35 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 0-1-0-0 overall, 0-0-0-0 home. Second of 12 meetings overall, first of six at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 102-69-7-7-8 Overall, 54-33-2-2-3 Home

NHL Affiliation: Nashville Predators

Noteworthy: Grand Rapids' 102 victories over Milwaukee are the most against any opponent in franchise history. Furthermore, the Griffins have faced the Admirals more than any club in the AHL, competing in 193 games dating back to the 2001-02 campaign when both teams joined the AHL from the International Hockey League. Last season was the first year that the Griffins and Admirals did not play each other due to Milwaukee opting out of the shortened season.

Last Week's Results

Fri., Oct. 22 // GRIFFINS 0 at Manitoba Moose 1 // 1-2-0-0 (2 pts., 0.333, T6th Central Division)

Sun., Oct. 24 // GRIFFINS 2 at Manitoba Moose 3 (SO) // 1-2-0-1 (3 pts., 0.375, 5th Central Division)

Last Week's Notes

Friday at Manitoba (0-1 L) - Calvin Pickard recorded his most saves (37) since Jan. 5, 2020, when he made 39 stops in a 4-5 losing effort at San Antonio. Grand Rapids went 0-for-6 on the power play, marking the first contest the Griffins have not scored with the man-advantage. Ben Simon coached in his 300th professional game as head coach and Jon Martin made his Griffins debut in his hometown of Winnipep. Recap | Highlights

Sunday at Manitoba (2-3 SOL) - Grand Rapids dropped its third consecutive road game in its first shootout since May 3, 2021. The shootout loss halted the Griffins' franchise-record 33-game streak of road contests ending in regulation that dated back to Dec. 21, 2019. Victor Brattstrom stopped 28 shots. Ryan Murphy bagged his first goal of the season and pushed his team-high point total to five (1-4-5). Dennis Yan collected his second goal of the campaign. Dan Renouf skated in his 150th game as a Griffin and Josh Dickinson made his Grand Rapids debut. Recap | Highlights

Rarified Air: Brian Lashoff's 517 games played for the Griffins ranks first among active AHL players who have spent their entire AHL career with the same club and tie for seventh in league history among one-team players. Of the players ahead of him on that list, the most recent - and, coincidentally, the record-holder - last played during the 1970-71 season (Bill Needham of the Cleveland Barons, 981 games played). Lashoff tied No. 7-ranked Pete Kapusta (Providence Reds 1946-55) on Oct. 24 at Manitoba. Lashoff is still 138 games away from breaking the Griffins' all-time record, held by Travis Richards with 655 games (1995-2006).

Start Your Engines: Forward Taro Hirose and defenseman Ryan Murphy are tied for fifth in the AHL with four assists, while Hirose's four power-play helpers rank second on the circuit and Murphy's three PPA are tied for third. Murphy is also tied for second among the league's defensemen with five points (1-4-5). Joe Veleno's two power-play goals are tied for second in the AHL. Kirill Tyutyayev has collected two assists to tie for 12th among rookies. Calvin Pickard has the ninth-best GAA at 1.01 and is tied for second with a 0.968 save percentage.

Hometown Hero: Holland, Mich., native Luke Witkowski became the fourth West Michigander to play with the Griffins on Oct. 15, 2021 against Rockford. Witkowski joined East Grand Rapids native Luke Glendening, Kentwood local Mike Knuble and Muskegon legend Justin Abdelkader. Witkowski spent two years with Detroit from 2017-19 but never saw action in the AHL.

Milestones Within Reach:

Taro Hirose-One assist from 50 as a Griffin

Brian Lashoff-Three assists from 100 as a pro

Chase Pearson-One point shy of 50 in a Grand Rapids uniform

Luke Witkowski-Three points from 50 in the AHL

Tyler Spezia-Five assists from 50 as a pro

Jonatan Berggren-Three assists from 50 as a pro

Jon Martin-Two assists from 50 as a pro

