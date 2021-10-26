Bears Weekly #2: Hershey Looks to Continue Success on Home Ice

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are off to a strong start to the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, posting a 3-1-0-0 record after splitting a pair of games on the road in Charlotte last weekend. The Bears now return to GIANT Center for three games this week, and overall, six of the club's next seven games are on home ice. Dating back to the 2020-21 campaign, the Bears have won 12 straight games at GIANT Center.

TEAM INFO:

Record: 3-1-0-0

Standings Position: 2nd in Atlantic

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Garrett Pilon (3)

Assists: Five Players Tied (3)

Points: Garrett Pilon (6)

Power Play Goals: Four Players Tied (1)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Aliaksei Protas (+3)

Wins: Zach Fucale (2)

GAA: Zach Fucale (0.97)

SV%: Zach Fucale (.962)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Friday, October 22: Charlotte 5, Hershey 3

The Hershey Bears visited the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles' Coliseum for the first time since January 2020, and it was the home team pulling away with the victory, thanks to three unanswered goals. Hershey led 3-2 in the middle frame due to goals from Aliaksei Protas, Mike Sgarbossa, and Garrett Pilon, but Charlotte rattled off three straight goals, including the winner from Max McCormick at 15:16 of the third period to hand Hershey it's first loss of the season. The Bears outshot the Checkers 36-20 in the defeat.

Saturday, October 23: Hershey 2, Charlotte 1

The Chocolate and White bounced back in Charlotte on Saturday, securing a 2-1 overtime win. It was the Bears first win in the Queen City since Oct. 20, 2018. The Chocolate and White trailed 1-0 going into the third period thanks to Logan Hutsko's first professional goal at 4:20 of the second period. Garrett Pilon tied the game at 12:48 of the third period to force a wild, back-and-forth overtime session. With only 23 seconds to spare, Lucas Johansen's shot from the slot hit pay dirt to give the Bears the overtime victory. Goaltender Zach Fucale turned aside 27 shots to collect the win.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, October 27 vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 30 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 31 vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Reese's Trick-Or-Treat Night-All Fans 12 & Under Will Receive Candy, Courtesy Of The Hershey Company.

The Bears have a busy week at GIANT Center, hosting three games in Chocolatetown. Hershey welcomes Syracuse to town for the first time since Nov. 3, 2019, while the Bears host Cleveland for a pair of games to conclude the week.

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

FOILED BY FUCALE:

Goaltender Zach Fucale has picked up right where he left off with his award-winning 2020-21 season. The Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Trophy Winner is 2-0-0 for Hershey this year, surrendering just one goal in each of his two starts. Fucale has stopped 50 of 52 shots thrown his way this season, good for a .962 save percentage. Fucale's 2-1 win at Charlotte last Saturday was the 100th win of his professional career (61 ECHL, 39 AHL). Dating back to Apr. 7 of last season, Fucale has won his last six decisions, allowing two or less goals in five of those victories.

MILESTONES AHEAD:

Hershey has several players approaching milestones headed into this week. Defenseman Cody Franson is just one contest away from playing his 900th professional game. He has skated in 550 NHL games, 225 AHL games, 98 KHL games, and 26 games in Sweden. Forward Mike Sgarbossa's next contest will be his 500th professional game. A total of 444 of Sgarbossa's games have been in the AHL while 55 have come in the NHL. Matt Moulson is also two games away from skating in his 100th game with the Bears.

PILON PILES UP POINTS:

Garrett Pilon is one of the AHL's hottest players entering this week, collecting six points (3g, 3a) over his first four games of the season. He tallied his second multi-point game of the season last Friday in Charlotte (1g, 1a) and added the game-tying goal on Saturday. Dating back to last season, Pilon has scored 22 points (7g, 15a) in his last 18 games played. He has posted seven multi-point contests in that time frame. Pilon has 91 points (35g, 56a) in 150 career AHL games with Hershey.

BEARS BITES:

Lucas Johansen's overtime winning goal Saturday in Charlotte was the first game-winning goal of his professional career...Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby enters this week with points in three straight games (1g, 3a)...Hershey has killed 17 straight penalties and currently ranks second in the AHL on the penalty kill at 94.4%...Former Hershey defender Martin Fehervary scored his first NHL goal last Saturday in Washington's overtime loss to Calgary...Former Hershey forward Connor McMichael had a pair of assists for his first NHL points in Washington's win versus Ottawa on Monday.

