Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from Monsters

October 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Monsters. In five appearances for Cleveland this season, Bayreuther posted 0-3-3 with 20 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

In 28 NHL appearances for the Dallas Stars and the Blue Jackets spanning parts of the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, Bayreuther supplied 3-3-6 with 17 penalty minutes and a +1 rating. In 217 AHL appearances for the Texas Stars and Cleveland spanning parts of six seasons from 2016-21, Bayreuther tallied 25-81-106 with 118 penalty minutes and an even rating.

Prior to his professional career, Bayreuther logged 35-76-111 with 92 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 142 NCAA appearances for St. Lawrence University spanning four seasons from 2013-17 and added 9-24-33 with 43 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 60 USHL appearances for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Fargo Force in 2012-13. Bayreuther was named to the 2012-13 USHL All-Rookie Team and the 2013-14 ECAC All-Rookie Team while earning 2013-14 ECAC Rookie of the Year Honors and a place on the 2013-14 ECAC Second All-Star Team. In 2015-16, Bayreuther was named to the NCAA Second All-American Team, the ECAC All-Tournament Team, and the ECAC First All-Star Team and in 2016-17, Bayreuther again earned NCAA Second All-American Team honors and a place on the ECAC First All-Star Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.