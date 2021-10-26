St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Dakota Joshua from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues have placed Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad on the team's non-roster COVID-protocols list.

Joshua, 25, has appeared in five games with Springfield this season, logging one assist and six penalty minutes. The 6'3, 206-pound forward dressed in 12 games with the Blues last season, collecting one goal and seven penalty minutes.

