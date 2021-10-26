St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds
October 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Dakota Joshua from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues have placed Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad on the team's non-roster COVID-protocols list.
Joshua, 25, has appeared in five games with Springfield this season, logging one assist and six penalty minutes. The 6'3, 206-pound forward dressed in 12 games with the Blues last season, collecting one goal and seven penalty minutes.
Springfield returns home after a much-deserved rest to face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2021
- Condors and Heat Face off in Military Appreciation Night Challenge - Bakersfield Condors
- Grand Rapids Set for Three-Game Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat, Condors Announce 'Seats for Soldiers' Challenge - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Weekly #2: Hershey Looks to Continue Success on Home Ice - Hershey Bears
- Monsters' Bayreuther Suspended for Two Games - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters' Bayreuther Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Justin Almeida and Tommy Nappier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pittsburgh Recalls Kasper Björkqvist - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds
- T-Birds' Leading Scorer Perunovich Named AHL Player of Week
- T-Birds Pull Away in 3rd Period Explosion in Providence
- T-Birds Secure Point, But Isles Steal Victory in OT
- T-Birds Extend Season-Opening Win Streak to Three Games