Monsters' Bayreuther Suspended for Two Games
October 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Cleveland Monsters defenseman Gavin Bayreuther has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Belleville on Oct. 23.
Bayreuther will miss Cleveland's games Friday (Oct. 29) at Syracuse and Saturday (Oct. 30) at Hershey.
