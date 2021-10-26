Pittsburgh Recalls Kasper Björkqvist

October 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Kasper Björkqvist from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced Monday by general manager Ron Hextall.

Björkqvist, 24, has appeared in four games this season with WBS, scoring one goal.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward split the 2020-21 season between KooKoo of Liiga, Finland's top professional league, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

While on a loan with KooKoo, Björkqvist recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points with a plus-14 in 44 games. His 26 points ranked fourth (tied) on the team and the most among all league rookies, earning him Rookie of the Year honors.

Björkqvist made his professional debut in 2019-20 with the WBS Penguins. He played six games and recorded one goal before a season-ending injury.

The forward played three seasons of collegiate hockey at Providence College between 2016-19. In 112 career games at Providence, Bjorkqvist recorded 36 goals, 26 assists and 62 points. He was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round (61st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game will be a rematch against Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.Â Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook andÂ Premium SeatingÂ plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.