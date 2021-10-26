Penguins Weekly

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Oct. 22 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hartford 1 (OT)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton closed its season-opening, three-game homestand with a thrilling overtime win. Filip Hållander opened the scoring with his first AHL goal, but the Wolf Pack equalized 22 seconds before the first intermission. The stalemate persisted through the rest of regulation. Kasper Björkqvist buried the winning goal at 2:41 of overtime.

Sunday, Oct. 24 - PENGUINS 2 at Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)

The Penguins won their second game in a row by a 2-1 score in overtime thanks to two goals from rookie Valtteri Puustinen. Puustinen scored unassisted midway through the first period to get his team on the board. They maintained the one-goal lead through two periods and six penalty kills until Lehigh Valley tied the game with just 46 seconds left in regulation. Puustinen made quick work of OT and sealed the win for the black and gold.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins take on the Phantoms for the third time this season. Lehigh Valley is off to its worst start in franchise history (0-3-1-0), but lost three of their four games by only one goal.

Friday, Oct. 29 - PENGUINS at Hartford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton skates into another matchup against Hartford exactly a week after they last met. The Penguins are 31-7-2-1 in their last 41 games against the Wolf Pack, including a 17-3-1-0 record at XL Center in that time.

Saturday, Oct. 30 - PENGUINS at Springfield

The Penguins' road trip continues with their first meeting against the white-hot Thunderbirds. Springfield is unbeaten in regulation so far this season (4-0-1-0) and also has the AHL's points leader, defenseman Scott Perunovich. The CCM/AHL Player of the Week has nine points (1G-8A) through five games.

Ice Chips

- All three game-winning goals scored by the Penguins this season have come from different Finns (N. Almari, K. Björkqvist, V. Puustinen).

- In both of Filip Lindberg's games this season, he posted identical statlines of 30 saves on 31 shots faced.

- Eight of the last 11 games between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley have gone to overtime.

- The Penguins have successfully killed 10 opponent power plays in a row.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAMÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â OTLÂ Â Â Â SOLÂ Â Â Â PTSÂ Â Â Â Pts%

1. SpringfieldÂ Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 9Â Â Â Â .900

2. HersheyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â .750

3. PENGUINSÂ Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â .750

4. HartfordÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â .700

5. CharlotteÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â .625

6. BridgeportÂ Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â .500

7. ProvidenceÂ Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â .400

8. Lehigh ValleyÂ Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â .000

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERSÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â GÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â AÂ Â Â Â Â Â PTS

Valtteri Puustinen*Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 4

Jordy BelleriveÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 2

Juuso Riikola^Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 2

Michael ChaputÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 2

four players tiedÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 1

GOALIESÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â W-L-OTÂ Â Â Â GAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â SV%Â Â Â Shutouts

Filip Lindberg*Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â 2-0-0Â Â Â Â 0.98Â Â Â Â .968Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Louis DomingueÂ Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 1-0-0Â Â Â Â 0.98Â Â Â Â .966Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Tommy Nappier*xÂ Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0-1-0Â Â Â Â 3.07Â Â Â Â .903Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = currently with Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATEÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â OPPONENTÂ Â Â LOCATIONÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TIMEÂ Â Â Â Â Â

Wed, Oct. 27Â Â Lehigh ValleyÂ Â Â Mohegan Sun ArenaÂ Â Â 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 29Â Â Â Â HartfordÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â XL CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 30Â Â Â HartfordÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â XL CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Oct. 23Â Â Â Â (D) Juuso RiikolaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled to PIT

Mon, Oct. 25Â (LW) Kasper BjörkqvistÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled to PIT

Tue, Oct. 26Â Â Â (G) Tommy NappierÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Oct. 26Â Â Â (LW) Justin AlmeidaÂ Â Â Â Reassigned by PIT to WHL

