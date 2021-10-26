Heat, Condors Announce 'Seats for Soldiers' Challenge

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat and Bakersfield Condors announce today the teams' 'Seats For Soldiers' Challenge, a head-to-head between the rivals to see who can sell more seats through their Seats For Soldiers ticket program on their respective Military Appreciation Nights on Saturday, October 13.

As part of the challenge, the losing team will cover expenses for a veteran from the winning team's area to take part in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Seats For Soldiers, new in Stockton, gives area companies and individuals the chance to purchase tickets on behalf of U.S. military members. The program offers four price levels, ranging from $2,125 for 125 tickets through $340 for 20 tickets, with added marketing benefits for participating companies. More information is available here.

"We're excited about the 'Seats For Soldiers Challenge,'" said Heat President Jamie Cochrane. "Our teams compete with intensity every time they meet on the ice, and we plan on attacking this sales challenge the same way. We're eager to join with the Stockton community in supporting our armed service members and welcoming active duty and retired military personnel to Stockton Arena on November 13."

The Heat play host to the Henderson Silver Knights on November 13, a 6 p.m. puck drop for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Humana. Tickets for the game are on sale now.

