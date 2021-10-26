Coyotes Recall Dineen, Hayton and Prosvetov from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Cam Dineen, forward Barrett Hayton and goaltender Ivan Prosvetov from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 23-year-old Dineen has recorded 1-2-3 in four games with the Roadrunners this season. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound native of Toms River, N.J. has totaled 12-27-39 with 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 140 career AHL games with Tucson. Dineen was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (68th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The 21-year-old Hayton has posted one assist in four games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Peterborough, Ont., has totaled 7-9-16 with 28 PIM in 35 career AHL games with Tucson. Hayton has also recorded 3-4-7 and 14 PIM in 34 career games with the Coyotes. He was originally drafted by Arizona in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The 22-year-old Prosvetov has registered a 2-1-0 record with a 1.34 goals against average (GAA), a .944 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in three games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot-5, 174-pound native of Moscow, RU owns a 25-20-1 record, 3.03 GAA and .905 SV% in 48 career AHL games with Tucson. Prosvetov has also appeared in three career NHL games with the Coyotes. He was originally drafted by Arizona in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

