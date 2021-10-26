Nolan Baumgartner in AHL Hall of Fame 2022 Class

Nolan Baumgartner skating for the Philadelphia Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that Phantoms alum Nolan Baumgartner is part of the AHL Hall of Fame Class of 2022 along with Keith Aucoin, Dave Creighton and Bill Torrey. The class will be inducted on February 7, 2022 in Laval, Que. as part of the festivities at the 2022 AHL All-Star Classic.

Baumgartner played in 51 games with the Philadelphia Phantoms in the 2006-07 season scoring six goals and 20 assists for 26 points while also appearing in six games with the Philadelphia Flyers that same season.

Baumgartner spent the majority of his 16-year professional playing career in the AHL, appearing in 878 games and notching 83 goals and 307 assists for 390 points with the Portland Pirates, Norfolk Admirals, Manitoba Moose, Philadelphia Phantoms, Iowa Stars and Chicago Wolves. A standout two-way defenseman and well-respected leader, Baumgartner appeared in three AHL All-Star Classics and was selected an All-Star playing captain at the 2010 event. Baumgartner also accrued 29 points in 86 postseason games, which included an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals with Manitoba in 2009. The Calgary native, a first-round draft pick by Washington in 1994, served as an assistant coach for Vancouver's AHL affiliates in Chicago and Utica for five seasons before being promoted to the Canucks in 2017.

