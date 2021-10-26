Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

This past week Major League Baseball announced it will require teams to provide housing for some minor leaguers next season, the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers played its first home game in 590 days, and the Delaware Blue Coats selected Shamorie Ponds with the first overall pick in the NBA G League Draft. Highlights from this week are from the Double-A South, High-A East, American Hockey League, ECHL, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Football League, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Rugby.

BASEBALL

Double-A South

Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Kieran Lovegrove says the decision by Major League Baseball to provide housing for minor league players is a step in the right direction.

While these players have dreams of making it to the big leagues, Tennessee Smokies President Chris Allen said financial stability for some is a challenge.

High-A East

Major League Baseball requires teams to cover housing for minor league players next season

Atlantic League

The Lexington Legends defeated the Long Island Ducks 13-2 to clinch the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Championship Playoff win. In the first year joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the Legends have once again proven they are contenders no matter what league they are a part of.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

It's been a long time since the Charlotte Checkers took home ice at Bojangles Coliseum. Five hundred and ninety days, to be exact. Charlotte's beloved AHL team will returned for a weekend series against the Hershey Bears. No current member of the Checkers was on the roster in 2019 when the team hoisted the Calder Cup, but players know what to expect from a home crowd starving for hockey.

Fans are excited to see the Charlotte Checkers after 590 days without a game

Abbotsford Canucks' inaugural home opener AND Justin Bailey's 100th AHL goal!

Ben McCartney of the Tucson Roadrunners had his 1st, 2nd, AND 3rd goals of the season last night in a 4-0 victory over Texas Stars.

ECHL

Trois-Rivieres Lions dropped the puck for the first time to kickoff their inaugural season in the ECHL

North American Hockey League

Top Plays of the Week

Western Hockey League

Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

OHL Saves of the Week

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Plays of the Week

Saves of the Week

United States Hockey League

The United States Hockey League (USHL) joins the Fargo Force in remembering Force Founder and Owner Ace Brandt, who passed this past weekend after a battle with cancer. "Ace was a pivotal member of the Fargo Force and will be remembered both for his contributions to hockey, not only in Fargo, but the Force's impact on the USHL as a whole, as well as the person he was away from the game as well," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson.

Premier Hockey Federation

The Premier Hockey Federation announced it has reached an agreement that makes ESPN+ the exclusive home of the PHF in the United States during the upcoming 2021-22 season. 60 PHF regular-season games, plus special events, Isobel Cup Playoffs and Championship, will be available to stream live, exclusively on ESPN+ for fans in the U.S.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Delaware Blue Coats selected Shamorie Ponds (6-0, 175, St. John's) with the first overall pick of the 2021-22 NBA G League Draft which was held virtually. The Blue Coats acquired the first overall pick from the South Bay Lakers in a three-team trade earlier this month involving the Memphis Hustle. In 2020-21, Ponds played 5 games with OKK Spars Sarajevo of the Bosnian Premijer Liga BiH, where he averaged 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The Brooklyn-native appeared in 4 games with the Toronto Raptors during the 2019-20 NBA season, and played 18 games with Raptors 905 during the same year, averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Toronto affiliate.

The Delaware Blue Coats announced that Prosper Karangwa has been named the team's general manager. Karangwa retains the role of Vice President, Player Personnel for the Philadelphia 76ers while expanding his duties to lead Blue Coats basketball operations.

NBA G League Ignite's Jalen Green had the best game of his young career, putting up 30 points and connecting on eight 3-pointers for the Houston Rockets.

Women's National Basketball Association

This year the WNBA celebrated its 25th season and with that came exponential viewership growth across multiple categories on ESPN networks. The 2021 WNBA Finals on ESPN networks and ABC - Chicago Sky victory over the Phoenix Mercury - averaged 548,000 viewers across four games, a 23 percent increase from 2020 (447,000 average viewers in three games) and a 42 percent surge from 2019 (386,000 average viewers in five games). The 2021 Finals are the most viewed since the 2017 Finals between the LA Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx, which registered 563,000 viewers.

Chicago celebrates Sky championship with parade, rally

Game 4 Mini Movie: The Chicago Sky Become the 2021 WNBA Champions

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The Iowa Barnstormers have named Dave Mogensen as their new Head Coach, signing him to a multi-year contract, General Manager Juli Pettit announced. Mogensen joins the organization effective immediately and will oversee all coaching duties. Mogensen brings a multitude of coaching experience on all levels to the Iowa Barnstormers organization. Most recently Mogensen served as the Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel for the Albany Empire of the National Arena League (NAL) throughout the 2021 season, winning the NAL championship.

Canadian football League

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback rushes for 212 yards against the Toronto Argonauts.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League's board of governors announced that it has appointed Marla Messing, a long-tenured sports executive, as interim CEO. Ms. Messing's leadership experience within the sports industry includes, most notably, having served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that it has created the "ACFC Fan-Fueled Player Fund," a first of its kind in women's sport. Through the fund, one percent of the net ticketing revenue from all of Angel City's home regular-season NWSL games will be divided equally amongst each participating player on ACFC's roster. Angel City has already sold nearly 11,000 season tickets, which is on par with or exceeds several pro teams in Los Angeles.

Verizon Save of the Week - Ashlyn Harris, Orlando Pride

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 26 of the 2021 regular season with Charlotte Independence forward Dane Kelly being voted Player of the Week after recording a pair of goals as the Independence clinched their return to the USL Championship Playoffs with a 5-1 victory against the Charleston Battery on Saturday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

United Soccer League One

USL League One announced the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 28 of the 2021 regular season, with Union Omaha forward Evan Conway named Player of the Week after scoring his second hat trick of the season on Saturday night in Omaha's victory against North Carolina FC.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Best Moments from 2021 PLL Season

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

NOLA Gold's top 5 moments from the 2021 season.

Did we miss anything newsworthy or downright fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

