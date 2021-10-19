Lexington Legends are ALPB Champions
October 19, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lexington Legends News Release
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - The Lexington Legends defeated the Long Island Ducks 13-2 on Tuesday night to clinch the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Championship Playoff win.
In the first year joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the Legends have once again proven they are contenders no matter what league they are a part of.
"This is an incredible way to end what some people viewed as a turbulent time for our industry. We have overcome many obstacles as an organization, yet we have continued to excel on and off the field," said Andy Shea, President and CEO
of the Legends. "This is our third League Championship in the last three seasons, but tonight's win is most certainly the sweetest. There has never been a team to win the Atlantic League Championship in their first year. Lexington just did."
Championship merchandise will be on sale at lexingtonlegends.com and at the stadium in the Stache Shoppe.
For 2022 Season Tickets, please visit lexingtonlegends.com or call the box office at 859-422-7867.
