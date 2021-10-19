Ducks Magical Season Comes to an End in Lexington

(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 13-2 on Tuesday night in Game Four of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Lexington Legends Ballpark. The Legends win the best-of-five series three games to one and are the 2021 Atlantic League champions.

Lexington was led offensively by Courtney Hawkins, who hit three home runs in the ballgame, drove in five runs and scored three times. For his efforts, he was named the Championship Series Most Valuable Player. Four other Legends players also homered in the game. Ben Aklinski (three-run), Roberto Baldoquin (two-run), Denis Phipps (solo) and Ben Revere (solo) also left the yard.

Long Island scored single runs in the second and fifth innings. Chris Shaw connected for an RBI single to center field, and Steve Lombardozzi lifted a sacrifice fly to left.

Legends starter Zac Westcott (2-0) earned the win, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out seven. Ducks starter Joe Iorio (1-1) took the loss, conceding six runs on eight hits and a walk over three innings with one strikeout.

The Ducks would like to thank the best fans in the Atlantic League for all of their support during the 2021 season. This year saw the Ducks post the best record in the Atlantic League (68-52) for the second consecutive season and earn their 15th postseason appearance in franchise history as the First Half North Division champions. In addition, Long Island went on defeat the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to earn the team's ninth Division Championship all-time and league-record fifth in a row.

Off the field, 224,120 fans enjoy Ducks games during the 2021 regular season, an average of 4,002 per game. Both totals were the most among all MLB Partner Leagues. That total helped the franchise add to its all-time Atlantic League record attendance total, which now stands at 8,309,058. In addition, the organization has hosted 691 sold out crowds all-time, which is also a league record.

