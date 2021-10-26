Condors and Heat Face off in Military Appreciation Night Challenge
October 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and Stockton Heat, rivals on the ice, have issued a challenge to one another to support our military and their families. Whichever group can get the most veterans at their upcoming Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 13 will receive a donation for a local military non-profit. Should the Condors win, the Heat will provide accommodations to send a local Bakersfield veteran on an upcoming Kern County Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
The Condors Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 13 is presented by 23ABC and 107.9 KUZZ and will feature specialty Navy Flight Suit inspired theme jerseys to be auctioned for charity. Anyone can sponsor veterans and their families to attend the game through the team's Seats for Soldiers program by clicking the button below. Recognition for sponsoring veterans includes game jerseys, signed memorabilia, videoboard recognition, tickets, and more!
SPONSOR VETERANS AND FAMILIES ON MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT
For more information on how you can get involved or make a donation towards our local veterans and families, contact the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825).
