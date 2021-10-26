Monsters' Bayreuther Suspended for Two Games

October 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Cleveland Monsters defenseman Gavin Bayreuther has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Belleville on Oct. 23.

Bayreuther will miss Cleveland's games Friday (Oct. 29) at Syracuse and Saturday (Oct. 30) at Hershey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.