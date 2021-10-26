Red Wings Send Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned center Kyle Criscuolo to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, Grand Rapids released center Josh Dickinson from his professional tryout.

Criscuolo competed in 29 games with the Griffins a season ago, ranking second on the team with 11 goals while totaling 19 points and 16 penalty minutes. The Southampton, N.J., native enters his fourth season with Grand Rapids and has made 109 appearances with the Griffins, earning 60 points (28-32-60) and recording 30 PIM. As a first-year pro with Grand Rapids, Criscuolo was part of the Griffins' Calder Cup championship team in 2017.

The Harvard University graduate has skated in 250 AHL games and has amassed 138 points (57-81-138) and 92 penalty minutes. Criscuolo spent one season in the NHL with Buffalo and logged four PIM in nine outings.

Dickinson made his Griffins debut on Oct. 24 at Manitoba, totaling three shots and an even plus-minus.

