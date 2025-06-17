Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings defeat the Golden State Valkyries 80-71

Paige Bueckers: 20 PTS | 4 REB | 4 STL Arike Ogunbowale: 19 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 3 3PM

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.