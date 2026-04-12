GOAL LINE CLEARANCE for Chicago!
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026
- FC Dallas Plays to 1-1 Draw Versus St. Louis CITY SC - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF and Red Bull New York Play out 2-2 Draw at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Earn Second Straight Shutout Win with 1-0 Victory over D.C. United - New England Revolution
- Late Surge Not Enough, Charlotte Falls to Nashville - Charlotte FC
- 'Caps Move to Top of MLS Table as Club Record Start Continues - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF and Red Bull New York Play out 2-2 Draw at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Remains Atop East with 2-1 Win at Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Vancouver Whitecaps Scores 2-0 Win over Visiting New York City FC - New York City FC
- Timbers Defeat LAFC 2-1 in Stoppage Time at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Rallies to Draw Toronto FC on the Road - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Drops First Game of the Season, 2-1, at Portland Timbers - Los Angeles FC
- Union secure road victory in Montréal - Philadelphia Union
- Sporting KC Announces "Soccer Capital Summer" Series of Events at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- The Assist: Orlando City SC At Columbus Crew - April 12, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver - New York City FC
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