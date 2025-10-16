Get to Know the 2025 NWSL Rookies: Maddie Dahlien: Rookies Presented by Ally

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Maddie Dahlien, forward for the Seattle Reign, talks with @ally about her upbringing, professional soccer goals, and financial wisdom!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.