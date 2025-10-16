Get to Know the 2025 NWSL Rookies: Maddie Dahlien: Rookies Presented by Ally
Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Maddie Dahlien, forward for the Seattle Reign, talks with @ally about her upbringing, professional soccer goals, and financial wisdom!
