Game Preview:stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 3 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays will look to get back in the win column Wednesday night when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. Already the Stingrays most common opponent, Wednesday's contest will be the seventh meeting of the season between the two clubs. Greenville has gotten the best of SC early on this season, winning four of the six outings. However, the Rays have managed to secure points in all but one matchup, winning two in a shootout and claiming points in three others with overtime losses. Last week, SC began a 3-game trip to the Sunshine State with a win over Florida but fell to the Everblades on Saturday before losing in Orlando Sunday. The Swamp Rabbits went 1-0-1 in two home games against Jacksonville last weekend. South Carolina is holding third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings, while Greenville is just behind in fourth. The Rays currently ranks fourth in the ECHL defensively, allowing 2.64 goals per game. Greenville is seventh in total offense as well as power play percentage.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a 6-3-5-2 record after their first 14 games of the 2020-21 season, with four of their six victories coming at the hands of the Rays. 10 of the team's games have needed overtime to be decided. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront scoring 17 points (1g, 16a) and is on a 7-game point streak. His point total is tied for third-most in the ECHL and his assist number leads the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein is third on the team with nine points (4g, 5a) including two overtime winners against the Rays. Forward Greg Meireles leads the club's forwards with 14 points in just 13 games, while Max Zimmer has eight points on five goals and three assists. After going without a point in his first five games, forward Liam Pecararo, who finished with a team-leading 23 goals last season, now has eight points (2g, 6a). In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played nine of the club's games and has a 5-1-2 record along with a goals-against average of 2.70 and a 0.912 save percentage.

