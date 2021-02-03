ECHL Transactions - February 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Richie Boyd, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Braylon Shmyr, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)

Florida:

Add Hugo Roy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Matthew Wedman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brendan Connolly, F activated from reserve

Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on reserve

Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve

Delete Bryan Moore, F traded to Wichita [2/2]

Indy:

Add Mathew Thompson, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)

Orlando:

Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Tariq Hammond, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

Delete Cole Ully, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Adam Smith, D activated from reserve

Add Patrick McNally, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Patrick McNally, D placed on reserve

