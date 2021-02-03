ECHL Transactions - February 3
February 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 3, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Richie Boyd, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Braylon Shmyr, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)
Florida:
Add Hugo Roy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Matthew Wedman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brendan Connolly, F activated from reserve
Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on reserve
Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve
Delete Bryan Moore, F traded to Wichita [2/2]
Indy:
Add Mathew Thompson, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)
Orlando:
Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Tariq Hammond, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
Delete Cole Ully, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Adam Smith, D activated from reserve
Add Patrick McNally, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Patrick McNally, D placed on reserve
