Allen Takes Back-And-Forth Game, 4-3
February 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
ALLEN, TX - Wichita began a three-game set against Allen on Wednesday night. The Americans got the better of the Thunder in a back-and-forth contest, winning 4-3 at the Allen Event Center.
Stefan Fournier remained red-hot, tallying his seventh of the year. Gordie Green and John Albert also found the net for the Thunder.
Green got things started at 10:56 of the first as he was able to put home a rebound past Justin Kapelmaster. Jesse Mychan tied the game just 23 seconds later with his ninth of the season.
Fournier gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead at 3:48 of the second as he blasted a one-timer from the left circle with assists to Anthony Beauregard and Dean Stewart. Less than four minutes later, Joshua Lammon scored his first of two to tie the game once again. At 15:09, Albert tipped home a shot from Stewart for his first of the year and a 3-2 lead for the Thunder.
Allen scored twice in the final 20 minutes to take a 4-3 win. Lammon scored his second of the game at 6:49 from Samuel Laberge and Matt Register. Corey Mackin scored a power play goal at 10:36 to give Allen its first lead of the night. Weninger was pulled down the stretch, but the Thunder couldn't get the equalizer and lost the contest.
Albert and Green each finished with a goal and an assist. Stewart tallied two helpers for the first time in his pro career. Fournier has three goals in his last two games.
The Thunder remains in Texas on Friday night to face Allen at 7:05 p.m. Wichita returns home on Saturday to face the Americans for Wind Throwback Night at 7:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Bobby McMann (right) vs. the Allen Americans
