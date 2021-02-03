Greenville's Point Streak Ends at 12 in Shutout Loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits historic 12 game point streak ended on Wednesday night in a 2-0 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum. The loss in regulation marked Greenville's first 60 minute defeat since December 19, 2020 against the Florida Everblades.

Like last Sunday's affair, the Swamp Rabbits and their opponent were held off the scoreboard for 40 minutes. South Carolina's Tim Harrison found the opening goal at the 6:35 mark of the final period. Harrison received a pass from Jade Miller from behind the net and fired a shot past Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard. Miller's helper stood as his first professional point on Harrison's first goal of the season.

South Carolina added an insurance marker at 11:42 of the third period to round out the scoring. Jesse Lees also contributed his first goal of the season on a coast-to-coast offensive rush for an unassisted marker.

South Carolina netminder and former Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jake Kupsky recorded his first career ECHL shutout with 20 saves on 20 Greenville shots. Kupsky's shutout is his first since the 2019-20 season with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Greenville's record shifts to 6-4-5-2 on the season, while South Carolina improves to 9-3-3-0.

The Swamp Rabbits return to action tomorrow night and conclude a home-and-home set against the South Carolina Stingrays at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It's "Thirsty Thursday" at the Well, with fans having access to $3 Natural Light beer during pregame. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

