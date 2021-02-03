Brodie Reid Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks forward Brodie Reid has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January.

Reid scored eight goals and added eight assists for 16 points in 12 games during the month.

The 31-year-old tallied at least one point in eight of his 12 games in January, including five multi-point games. He had four points (2g-2a) in a 5-4 win at Utah on January 16 and three points (2g-1a) in a 5-2 victory against the Grizzlies on January 18. Reid was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 17 after posting five points (3g-2a) in two games.

A native of Delta, British Columbia, Reid holds the ECHL lead with 21 points and is tied for third with eight goals in 16 games this season.

Reid has tallied 30 points (11g-19a) in 25 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Elmira while adding 86 points (40g-46a) in 198 career American Hockey League games with Worcester, St. John's, Adirondack and Rochester. He spent the previous five seasons in Austria, totaling 187 points (73g-114a) in 231 games with Bolzano HC and Villacher SV EC.

