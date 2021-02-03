Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will hit the road and battle their in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Greenville looks to extend their point streak to 13 and set a new franchise record for longest point streak, completely surpassing the 1993-94 Johnstown Chiefs.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (6-3-5-2) at South Carolina Stingrays (8-3-3-0)

February 3, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #17 | North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Brady Fagan (89)

Broadcast Information:

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits concluded three games in three nights with a 2-0 shutout victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday. Scoreless after 40 minutes, Patrick Bajkov scored his first goal of the season on the power play at 13:47. In the final minute, Mike McNamee provided the empty net dagger to send the Swamp Rabbits to points in 12 consecutive games. The South Carolina Stingrays will look to bounce back after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday. Paul Meyer scored the Rays' lone goal at 8:56 of the third period.

MAC'S FINAL CURTAIN:

Rabbits forward Mike McNamee announced his retirement from professional hockey on Monday. McNamee, 28, will turn his sights on a rapidly growing music career under the stage name Boston Levi. In 10 games this season for Greenville, McNamee posted two goals and two assists, including an empty net goal in his final game on Jan. 31 versus Jacksonville. Before joining the Swamp Rabbits, the Perth, Ontario native played under Lord last season with the Cardiff Devils. McNamee made his professional debut with the American Hockey's League's Syracuse Crunch in March 2017 and skated in 12 games. In parts of five seasons, McNamee totaled 140 professional games and recorded 120 points (52 goals, 68 assists) with stops in Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

MEIRELES HONORED:

Greenville rookie forward Greg Meireles has been selected ECHL's Howies Hockey Tape Rookie of the Month for January. Across nine games last month, the 22-year-old posted points in seven nights and totaled 11 points (three goals, eight assists). Meireles is the first Swamp Rabbits player to earn Rookie of the Month honors since March 2014 (Josh Nicholls). Meireles' strong month featured a seven-game point streak running from Dec. 27, 2020-Jan.17, 2021. The 6th round selection, 168th overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft tallied four multi-point games in January to lead the Swamp Rabbits. A former Ottawa Jr. Senators forward, Meireles ranks second among ECHL rookies with 10 assists and 14 points in 13 games.

STREAKING FROM THE BLUELINE:

Rabbits defenseman Samuel Jardine remains a consistent force from the blueline. Jardine recorded helpers in each of last weekend's three games and now has points (all assists) in seven consecutive tilts dating back to Jan. 9. Jardine's seven-game assist streak ties the longest by an ECHL defenseman this season with Orlando's Mark Auk. The Lacombe, Alberta native remains the top point producer among ECHL defenseman with 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 16 games, and sits tied for third in total ECHL scoring.

SEASON-SERIES THROUGH SIX:

Tonight marks the seventh meeting of the season-series between the Rabbits and Rays. Through six previous matchups, Greenville possesses the edge with a 4-0-0-2 record against South Carolina. All but one tilt has been decided after regulation, with Greenville's 3-1 win over the Stingrays on New Year's Day the exception. All three of the Upstate's overtime wins this season are at the North Charleston Coliseum. In six games against the Rays, Samuel Jardine leads the way with six points (one goal, five assists). Greg Meireles has posted five points (one goal, four assists) in five games played during the series, and Ben Finkelstein's three goals against SC are a club best. South Carolina's active roster features six players all with three points against Greenville.

