Mat Thompson Assigned by Rockford

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have assigned forward Mathew Thompson to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Thompson, 27, re-signed with the Rockford IceHogs in late August after splitting the 2019-20 season between the Indy Fuel and IceHogs, appearing in five games for Rockford. Skating in 27 games for the Fuel last season, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound forward registered seven goals, seven assists and a plus-two rating.

Entering his third professional season, Thompson has 99 ECHL games under his belt, tallying 30 goals, 40 assists and 40 penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, Thompson spent four years at Adrian College (NCAA DIII). The Alliston, Ontario native skated in 105 contests earning 61 goals, 67 assists and 66 penalty minutes.

