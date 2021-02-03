Solar Bears Release Rich Boyd

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has released defenseman Rich Boyd. Orlando has also placed forward Alan Lyszczarczyk and defenseman Luke McInnis on the team's Reserve list and has activated forward Aaron Luchuk from the Reserve list.

Boyd, 25, appeared in five games this season with the Solar Bears, logging six penalty minutes.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears open a seven-game road trip against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

