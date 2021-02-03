Mavs Fight Hard, Fall 4-3 in OT to Rapid City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Rapid City Rush 4-3 Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Rob Bordson and Giorgio Estephan netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Rapid City goal: Tyler Coulter (7) at 14:16. Assisted by Tyson Empey.

Shots: KC 10, RC 10

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (6) at 2:13. Assisted by Brodie Reid.

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (5) at 11:35. Assisted by Kamerin Nault and Brodie Reid.

Rapid City goal: Tyler Coulter (8) at 17:09. Assisted by Kevin Spinozzi and Andrew Sturtz.

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (7) at 19:19. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Brodie Reid

Shots: KC 16, RC 8

Third Period

Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (4) at 19:43. Assisted by Charlie Curti and Tyler Coulter.

Shots: KC 4, RC 13

Overtime

Rapid City goal: Avery Peterson (7) at 4:01. Assisted by Kevin Spinozzi and Ian Edmondson.

Shots: KC 2, RC 2

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.

Brodie Reid registered a multipoint game on three assists.

Rob Bordson registered a multipoint game on two goals.

Giorgio Estephan registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and one-for-two on the penalty kill.

