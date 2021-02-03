Mavs Fight Hard, Fall 4-3 in OT to Rapid City
February 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Rapid City Rush 4-3 Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Rob Bordson and Giorgio Estephan netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Rapid City goal: Tyler Coulter (7) at 14:16. Assisted by Tyson Empey.
Shots: KC 10, RC 10
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (6) at 2:13. Assisted by Brodie Reid.
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (5) at 11:35. Assisted by Kamerin Nault and Brodie Reid.
Rapid City goal: Tyler Coulter (8) at 17:09. Assisted by Kevin Spinozzi and Andrew Sturtz.
Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (7) at 19:19. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Brodie Reid
Shots: KC 16, RC 8
Third Period
Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (4) at 19:43. Assisted by Charlie Curti and Tyler Coulter.
Shots: KC 4, RC 13
Overtime
Rapid City goal: Avery Peterson (7) at 4:01. Assisted by Kevin Spinozzi and Ian Edmondson.
Shots: KC 2, RC 2
Notes and Streaks
Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.
Brodie Reid registered a multipoint game on three assists.
Rob Bordson registered a multipoint game on two goals.
Giorgio Estephan registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.
The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and one-for-two on the penalty kill.
