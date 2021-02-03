Weninger Wins ECHL Goaltender of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Evan Weninger of the Wichita Thunder has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

Weninger went 4-1-1 with a 1.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .941 in six appearances during the month.

The 24-year-old allowed two goals or less in four of his six appearances while making at least 30 saves five times.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Weninger is tied for the ECHL lead with a .941 save percentage and is second in the league with a 1.97 goals-against average.

Weninger has seen action in 21 career ECHL games with Wichita, Allen and Florida with an overall record of 10-6-4 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.

Prior to turning pro, Weninger appeared in 115 career games at the University of Omaha where he went 48-56-8 with eight shutouts, a 3.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

The Thunder heads to Allen tonight to begin a three-game series this week against the Americans. Wichita returns home on Saturday to face the Americans for Wind Throwback Night at 7:05 p.m.

