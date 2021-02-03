Roy Returns to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday that forward Hugo Roy has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Roy, 23, played with the Everblades last season, where he totaled 26 points (14g-12a) in 56 games. The forward was most recently at training camp with the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Fleurimont, Quebec native began his professional career with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL in 2018-19. In the same season, Roy also skated with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

Prior to turning pro, Roy played a single season for Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, where he notched 26 points (19g-7a) in 28 games.

