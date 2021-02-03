Game Day Preview: Wichita at Allen

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 pm in the first of three straight games between the two teams.

The Americans have won two of the first three meetings this season. Both wins for the Americans have come on the road. The only loss came on New Year's Eve by a score of 7-2. That was also the last home game for the club.

"It seems like forever since we played in Allen," said Americans forward Jesse Mychan. "The ten-game road swing was a good bonding trip for us. Taking eight of the ten was really important."

The Americans are expected to have Braylon Shmyr in the lineup tonight for the first time all season. Shmyr has been on the shelf with a lower body injury since training camp.

Joshua Lammon missed the last game with a lower body injury. He's listed as day to day.

Colby McAuley is day to day with an upper body injury. The former San Jose Sharks prospect is in his second stint with the Americans. The native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, played in 34 games with Allen in 17-18 and had 20 points in 34 games.

Wichita enters tonight's game with a record of 9-3-1 (19 points). They are second overall in the division, five points behind the first place Americans.

