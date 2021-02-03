Greenville's Meireles Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits' forward Greg Meireles has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Meireles scored three goals and added eight assists for 11 points in nine games during the month.

The 22-year-old had at least one point in seven of his nine games, including four multi-point games.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Meireles ranks second among ECHL rookies with 10 assists and 14 points in 13 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season.

Prior to turning pro, Meireles posted 239 points (99g-140a) in 244 career games with Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League.

Runners Up: Matthew Boucher, Utah (11 gp, 3g, 8a, 11 pts.) and Bobby McMann, Wichita (10 gp, 4g, 8a, 12 pts.).

Also Nominated: Matt Greenfield (Kansas City), Darien Craighead (South Carolina) and Sean Josling (Wheeling).

