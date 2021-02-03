Greg Meireles Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for January

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits rookie forward Greg Meireles has been selected ECHL's Howies Hockey Tape Rookie of the Month for January. Across nine games last month, the 22-year-old posted points in seven nights and totaled 11 points (three goals, eight assists).

Meireles is the first Swamp Rabbits player to earn Rookie of the Month honors since March 2014 (Josh Nicholls).

"Meireles has been a consistent spark plug in our lineup all season," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord. He continued, "His skating ability and quick release make him a dynamic, young player."

Meireles' strong month featured a seven-game point streak running from Dec. 27, 2020-Jan.17, 2021. The 6th round selection, 168th overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft tallied four multi-point games in January to lead the Swamp Rabbits.

A former Ottawa Jr. Senators forward, Meireles ranks second among ECHL rookies with 10 assists and 14 points in 13 games.

The Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, February 3 to kickoff a home-and-home against the South Carolina Stingrays. Both teams will battle Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum before a rematch in the Upstate on Thursday. Ticket information for Greenville's Thirsty Thursday promotion is available online at swamprabbits.com.

