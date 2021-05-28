Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Nailers, May 28 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Wheeling Nailers

Friday, May 28, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays continue a four-game homestand Friday night with the opening matchup of a series against the Wheeling Nailers at the North Charleston Coliseum. SC is coming off a win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to start their week on Wednesday night, a 3-2 decision in the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Rays have been successful against the Nailers during 2020-21, winning all three of the previous matchups on Jan. 8-9 and April 9. Wheeling has won two straight, defeating Greenville in the back-end of a 3-game series last week before trouncing Indy on Wednesday, 5-1. The Rays have five games remaining on their schedule and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, on the outside looking in at a playoff spot that is reserved for the top four teams in the table. Wheeling is out of playoff contention at the bottom of the standings and is now looking to build a winner for the future with new bench boss Derek Army. The Nailers are one of the best teams in the ECHL while playing shorthanded, scoring 12 goals while down a man this season which ranks second in the league.

Scouting the Nailers: Wheeling has a record of 21-34-6-1 in 62 games this season with 36 of their contests coming against the other two teams playing from the Central Division, the Fort Wayne Komets and Indy Fuel. A heavy offensive attack has been led by former Stingray forwards Cody Sylvester (24g, 22a) and Austin Fyten (23g, 12a), as well as Patrick Watling who has 41 points (14g, 27a) in 45 contests. Rookie attacker Matt Alfaro has also made a big impact, ranking third on the club with 36 points (12g, 24a). On the blue line, Patrick McNally has posted 35 points (7g, 28a), while Aaron Thow has earned 19 points (4g, 15a) and rookie Matt Miller has 15 points (5g, 10a). In net, goaltender Shane Starrett has earned a 0.892 save percentage in 23 games and rookie newcomer Tommy Napier has played well since being assigned to the team by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with a 2-1-0 record and a 2.67 goals-against average.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

