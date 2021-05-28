Komets Sneak Past Fuel in Overtime

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first of three straight matchups, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Throughout the majority of the game, Indy led thanks to a goal from Peter Krieger. Tying the game late in the third period, Matt Murphy forced overtime where Brandon Hawkins scored the game-winner 30 seconds in.

With Fort Wayne leading shots 2-1, neither team would be able to get much going through the first half of the opening period. Indy would be given a full, two-minute 5-on-3 power play but Robbie Beydoun and the Fort Wayne penalty kill would hold them off. Neither team would be able to put the puck in the net through the first 20 minutes, sending them into the locker room tied 0-0.

Controlling the beginning of the second period, the Fuel would be the first team to get on the board when a shot by Willie Raskob was tipped by Peter Krieger past Beydoun. Although earning multiple chances on the man advantage, Fort Wayne would be unable to beat Fuel goaltender Sean Romeo throughout the remainder of the second period.

Throughout the first 10 minutes of the final stanza, Indy and Fort Wayne traded chances, tying them 4-4 in shots. The Komets would score to tie the game at the 6:25 mark in the third period when Matt Murphy one-timed a pass from Anthony Nellis over the shoulder of Romeo. The Fuel would weather a storm of Komets chances in the final minutes to force a seven-minute overtime period. Taking advantage of an odd-man rush, Brandon Hawkins would score net the overtime winner 30 seconds into the period.

