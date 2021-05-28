Mavericks Offensive Outburst Leads to Victory over Utah
May 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Adam Brady, Bryan Lemos, Lane Scheidl, and Jared VanWormer netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Shots: KC 7, UTA 6
Second Period
Utah goal: Garrett Johnston (2) at 2:07. Assisted by Trey Bradley.|
Utah goal: Ty Lewis (8) at 2:35. Assisted by Charlie Gerard.
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (15) at 18:03. Assisted by Koletrane Wilson and Bryan Lemos.
Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (14) at 18:27. Assisted by Adam Brady and Koletrane Wilson.
Shots: KC 11, UTA 4
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (21) at 10:58. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Adam Brady.
Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (16) at 11:24. Assisted by Boston Leier.
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (16) at 12:42. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Bryan Lemos.
Shots: KC 10, UTA 13
Notes and Streaks
Boston Leier, Jared VanWormer, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.
Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on two goals and two assists.
Bryan Lemos registered a multi-point game on one goal and two assists.
Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
Koletrane Wilson registered a multi-point game on two assists.
The Mavericks went zero-for-four on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey.
