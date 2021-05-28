Game Day Preview: Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 PM

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans are 6-5-0-0 against Rapid City this season, and 26-12-1-0 over the last five years. The Americans enter tonight's game on a three-game losing streak.

About the Last Game: The Utah Grizzlies won the final game of the season series, taking three of four games last week, shutting the Americans out 4-0 last Sunday afternoon. A.J. White's second period goal would be all the Grizzlies would need to get the win. Peyton Jones stopped all 28 shots he faced to get the victory. Jones made the start and got the win for Utah who won their 11th game in their last 12 outings. The Americans outshot the Grizzlies 28 to 22 for the game. The Americans went 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Grizzlies went 2 for 6. Collin Shirley and Brett Neumann led the way with five shots on goal each.

Kapelmaster Released: The Allen Americans cut goaltender Justin Kapelmaster on Wednesday. In 19 games this season with the Americans, Kapelmaster was 7-10-0, with 2.96 goals against average, and a 0.905 save percentage. He was 2-0 this season in the American Hockey League this year with Cleveland Monsters.

Second in Command: The Allen Americans are second overall in goals scored in the ECHL with 214. The Florida Everblades lead the league in offense with 217 goals scored.

First Period Magic: The Allen Americans are outscoring their opponents 67 to 56 in the opening period this season.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 23-7-2-1

Away: 16-16-1-0

Overall: 39-23-3-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 57

Goals: Corey Mackin 27

Assists: Matt Register, 46

+/-: Matt Register, +14

PIM: Zane Franklin, 117

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 18-13-1-1

Away: 14-17-2-0

Overall: 32-30-3-1

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Rapid City Rush Team Leaders:

Points: Peter Quenneville, 64

Goals: Avery Peterson, 27

Assists: Peter Quenneville, 39

+/-: Ian Edmondson, +8

PIM: Cedric Montminy, 75

