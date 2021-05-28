Thunder Announces Contract Extension for Head Coach Bruce Ramsay

May 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Head Coach Bruce Ramsay has agreed to a contract extension. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

"I'm thrilled that Bruce will be remaining with the Thunder", said General Manager Joel T. Lomurno. "Not only has he done a remarkable job this season, but he is well-liked and respected by his players, the Thunder staff and fans, as well as his ECHL peers.Â We look forward to building on the success of this season well into the future."

Ramsay, 52, is in his second season as the bench boss of the Thunder. Under his guidance, Wichita has won 40 games this season for just the fifth time in team history, has set a new franchise record for road wins in a single season and is currently tied for the best record in the ECHL.

"I'm very excited to be staying to Wichita," commented Ramsay. "I'd like to thank the Steven Brothers, Joel and the Wichita Thunder family for all the support that I've received throughout the year. It's been a fantastic season and I look forward to see what the future holds and how we can build on this year."

Ramsay returned to the ECHL last year after spending three seasons as an assistant with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Before that, he was the head coach of the Tulsa Oilers from 2009-15, where he compiled a 185-180-35 record in 400 regular season games. Ramsay led the Oilers to the playoffs in each of his last two seasons in Tulsa, which coincided with Oilers' final season in the CHL and their first season in the ECHL.

A native of Dryden, Ontario, Ramsay played for the Thunder during the 2000-01 season, recording 35 points (11g, 24a) and racked up 364 penalty minutes. Over his 12-year playing career, he was a part of eight championship teams, winning four Colonial Cups and two Royal Bank Cups. He finished with 245 points (74g, 171a) and amassed 3,432 penalty minutes in 677 games as a pro.

After his playing career ended in 2005, he was named the Head Coach of the ACHL's St. Pete/Winston-Salem Patriots. His head coaching career spans 11 seasons, including stints with the Beacons (2002-04), Muskegon Fury (2004-08), International Hockey League's Muskegon Lumberjacks and the Oilers. Ramsay has consistently led his teams to the postseason, making the playoffs eight out of 12 years. He is eight games shy of coaching in 900 career games behind the bench.

Wichita heads to Oklahoma tonight to face the Tulsa Oilers starting at 7:05 p.m. The Thunder returns home on Saturday night to host Tulsa at 7:05 p.m.

Playoff packages for season ticket holders are available now. Information on playoff tickets for the general public will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.