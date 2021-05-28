Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Back on home ice, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits can punch their ticket to the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a victory tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen. The Rabbits are 10-3-3 in 16 meetings against Jacksonville in their current season series.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (34-19-11-3) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (33-27-3-3)

May 28, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #68 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Alex Normandin (26)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Ben Shiley (92)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits concluded their season series against South Carolina with a 3-2 loss on Wednesday night. Down 2-0 after 40 minutes, Patrick Bajkov and Anthony Wyse brought the Swamp Rabbits even at 2-2. South Carolina's Justin Florek spoiled Greenville's comeback bid with a late tally at 14:39 which stood as the eventual game-winner. On Wednesday, Jacksonville doubled the Orlando Solar Bears, 6-3, behind a hat-trick from Ara Nazarian. Mike Szmatula, Abbott Girduckis and Ryker Killins also scored for the Icemen.

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR:

For a third consecutive game, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits can punch their ticket to the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a victory tonight against Jacksonville. Greenville enters tonight ranked 2nd in the Eastern Conference. The Rabbits would clinch their first playoff berth since 2017 with a win in either regulation, overtime or shootout.

THE WYSE MAN STRIKES:

On Wednesday, Rabbits rookie blueliner Anthony Wyse scored his first professional goal. At 8:56 of the third period, Wyse blasted home a bullet from the left circle past Stingrays netminder Hunter Shepard. The North Charleston Coliseum also marked the scene of fellow rookie defensemen Ben Finkelstein's and Gordi Myer's first professionals goals on December 11, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Wyse appeared in 12 games this season with the Indy Fuel before acquired via trade by Greenville. The Newton, Massachusetts native earned his first professional point versus the Swamp Rabbits on February 21, 2021 in Indy.

SEASON SERIES RECAP:

In 16 games against Jacksonville in 2020-21, the Swamp Rabbits hold a commanding 10-3-3-0 record. Sudden-death overtime became a requirement in five meetings with one shootout needed on March 11, 2021. Greenville's power play against Jacksonville is 12-for-55 (21.8%) in their current head-to-head. Only Matt Bradley and Frank Hora have dressed in all 16 games against the Icemen this season. Samuel Jardine leads his club in point production with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 14 games. On the opposing side, Ara Nazarian has punished Greenville with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 15 games.

AROUND THE ECHL:

Including Greenville, three teams in the ECHL can clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight. The Fort Wayne Komets can clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday if Fort Wayne wins OR Fort Wayne loses in overtime/shootout OR Rapid City loses OR Rapid City wins in overtime/shootout. The Utah Grizzlies can clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday if Utah wins in regulation OR Utah loses in overtime/shootout AND Rapid City loses.

