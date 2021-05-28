Blades to Chase Top Seed in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (39-18-3-3) meet the Orlando Solar Bears (33-26-5-1) tonight at Amway Center for the first of three encounters this weekend in Orlando. The Everblades have earned over 38% of their wins this season against the Solar Bears, and Florida has controlled the season series with a 15-7-1-0 record against Orlando. The Blades lead the Eastern Conference, while the Bears are currently battling to maintain the fourth and final playoff spot.

Last Time Out: The Everblades fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Cameron Hebig put Florida up 1-0 early in his first game since returning on loan from the American Hockey League. Zach Berzolla handed the Blades a 2-1 lead in the second with his first professional goal. In the third frame, Zach Solow gave Florida a 3-2 edge with his first Everblades goal, but Ara Nazarian deflected a puck into the net for the Icemen with just over a minute left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Jacksonville's Nick Saracino was the only shooter to find the net in the shootout.

Last Meeting with Orlando: The Everblades took down the Orlando Solar Bears on May 15 in a 3-2 win at Amway Center. Colby Sissons and John McCarron both provided a pair of assists for Florida, while Joe Pendenza, Cole Sanford, and Alex Kile all found the back of the net for the Blades. Jake Hildebrand stopped 37 of 39 Orlando shots in his 21st win of the season.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Aaron Luchuk headlines Orlando with 67 points (26g-41a) and ranks second in the ECHL's scoring race. Forward Michael Joly has been an important addition for the Solar Bears since arriving on a trade from the Wheeling Nailers. Joly has notched tallies in his last three games, giving him 17 for the season. Goaltender Clint Windsor tied an ECHL record when he garnered his fourth Goaltender of the Week honors of the season for his work from May 17-23. Windsor owns a 21-15-1-1 record on the season with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

