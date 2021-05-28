Oilers Score Late to Knock off Thunder

May 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







TULSA, OK - Curtis Leonard scored with seven seconds left in regulation to help Tulsa get by Wichita on Friday night, 4-3, at the BOK Center.

Bobby McMann, Jay Dickman and Cam Clarke scored while Gordie Green had two assists.

Just 4:15 into the first, McMann gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead. He came up the left wing and fired a shot from the edge of the left circle that got through Roman Durny for his sixth of the season. Dickman made it 2-0 at 7:54 when he stole a pass near the right post and beat Durny for his 19th of the season.

Tulsa scored twice in the second to pull even at two. Garrett Cockerill fired a one-timer at 8:22 on the power play and cut the lead to 2-1. With one second left in the frame, Adam Pleskach got through a check on the right wall and beat Evan Weninger from a sharp angle to tie the game.

Conlan Keenan gave Tulsa its first lead with six minutes to go in the third. He redirected a shot from the blue line that got through Weninger to make it 3-2. Clarke tied the game at 18:06, putting home a rebound from an Alex Peters shot to make it 3-3.

Tulsa pulled Durny in hopes of winning in regulation. After an icing call went in favor of the Oilers, Leonard scored the game-winner at 19:53. Tulsa won the next faceoff and he fired a shot from the right circle past Weninger to make it 4-3.

Green has points in all three games since his return and extended his point-streak to seven games. McMann recorded his first point since returning to Wichita. Clarke has points in three-straight games.

Wichita returns home on Saturday night to host Tulsa at 7:05 p.m.

Playoff packages for season ticket holders are available now. Information on playoff tickets for the general public will be announced at a later date. Call the Thunder office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.