Langan scores to salvage point, but Solar Bears fall to Everblades 3-2 in OT
May 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan scored with less than a minute to play to tie the game at 2-2 and secure a point for the Orlando Solar Bears (33-25-6-1), but Florida Everblades (40-18-3-3) captain John McCarron netted his second of the game in extra time to deal Orlando a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Langan scored with 51 seconds left in regulation with Clint Windsor pulled for an extra attacker, banking the puck through the legs of Devin Cooley to draw Orlando level with Florida.
First Period
Florida goal: Alex Kile (23) at 4:27. Assisted by Stefan Leblanc.
Shots: ORL 16, FLA 10
Second Period
Florida goal: John McCarron (29) [SH] at 7:08. Assisted by Levko Koper and Ben Masella.
Shots: ORL 14, FLA 15
Third Period
Orlando goal: Nikita Pavlychev (3) [PP] at 10:24. Assisted by Matthew Spencer and Joe Garreffa.
Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (25) at 19:09. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Michael Joly
Shots: ORL 11, FLA 12
Overtime
Florida goal: John McCarron (30) at 1:59. Assisted by Alex Kile.
Shots: ORL 2, FLA 2
Goaltending:
ORL: Clint Windsor, 36-for-39
FLA: Devin Cooley, 41-for-43
THREE STARS:
1) John McCarron - FLA
2) Devin Cooley - FLA
3) Tristin Langan - ORL
NOTABLES:
Orlando is now 8-12-3-1 against Florida this season, with three home games remaining against their in-state rival
The Solar Bears now have an identical points percentage (.553) as the South Carolina Stingrays, who won 1-0 over Wheeling tonight; Orlando maintains the tiebreaker over South Carolina with 25 regulation wins against 22
Michael Joly's extended his point streak to five games (3g-3a) with an assist on Langan's goal
Clint Windsor played in his 79th career regular season game for the Solar Bears, passing Ryan Massa for the most career appearances by a goaltender in franchise history
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Pizza Hut, against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 28, 2021
- Mavericks Offensive Outburst Leads to Victory over Utah - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Sneak Past Fuel in Overtime - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Score Late to Knock off Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Top Thunder in Nail-Biting Thriller - Tulsa Oilers
- Rabbits Clinch First Postseason Berth Since 2017 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Langan scores to salvage point, but Solar Bears fall to Everblades 3-2 in OT - Orlando Solar Bears
- 5 Unanswered Leads to KC Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Shepard Shuts Down Nailers in 1-0 SC Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Florida Holds off Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Take Defensive Masterpiece, 1-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - May 28 - ECHL
- Thunder Announces Contract Extension for Head Coach Bruce Ramsay - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Kansas City, May 28, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades to Chase Top Seed in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Nailers, May 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Langan scores to salvage point, but Solar Bears fall to Everblades 3-2 in OT
- Killins, Nazarian foil Solar Bears in 6-3 loss to Icemen
- Clint Windsor Ties ECHL Record for Goaltender of the Week Selections in a Season
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Langan, Windsor drive Solar Bears to 3-1 win over Stingrays