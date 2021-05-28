Langan scores to salvage point, but Solar Bears fall to Everblades 3-2 in OT

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan scored with less than a minute to play to tie the game at 2-2 and secure a point for the Orlando Solar Bears (33-25-6-1), but Florida Everblades (40-18-3-3) captain John McCarron netted his second of the game in extra time to deal Orlando a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Langan scored with 51 seconds left in regulation with Clint Windsor pulled for an extra attacker, banking the puck through the legs of Devin Cooley to draw Orlando level with Florida.

First Period

Florida goal: Alex Kile (23) at 4:27. Assisted by Stefan Leblanc.

Shots: ORL 16, FLA 10

Second Period

Florida goal: John McCarron (29) [SH] at 7:08. Assisted by Levko Koper and Ben Masella.

Shots: ORL 14, FLA 15

Third Period

Orlando goal: Nikita Pavlychev (3) [PP] at 10:24. Assisted by Matthew Spencer and Joe Garreffa.

Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (25) at 19:09. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Michael Joly

Shots: ORL 11, FLA 12

Overtime

Florida goal: John McCarron (30) at 1:59. Assisted by Alex Kile.

Shots: ORL 2, FLA 2

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 36-for-39

FLA: Devin Cooley, 41-for-43

THREE STARS:

1) John McCarron - FLA

2) Devin Cooley - FLA

3) Tristin Langan - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando is now 8-12-3-1 against Florida this season, with three home games remaining against their in-state rival

The Solar Bears now have an identical points percentage (.553) as the South Carolina Stingrays, who won 1-0 over Wheeling tonight; Orlando maintains the tiebreaker over South Carolina with 25 regulation wins against 22

Michael Joly's extended his point streak to five games (3g-3a) with an assist on Langan's goal

Clint Windsor played in his 79th career regular season game for the Solar Bears, passing Ryan Massa for the most career appearances by a goaltender in franchise history

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Pizza Hut, against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

