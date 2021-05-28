Oilers Top Thunder in Nail-Biting Thriller

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated Wichita 4-3 thanks to a final-minute goal from Curtis Leonard on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Bobby McMann opened the scoring 4:15 in with a shot from the half wall, squeezing the puck through Roman Durny - setting the score 1-0. Jay Dickman followed up 3:39 after; capitalizing on a turnover to make it a 2-0 Wichita lead.

Garret Cockerill made it a 2-1 game with his fifth power-play goal of the season, unleashing a shot from the left side of the zone 8:22 into the second. Adam Pleskach scored with less than a second remaining in the frame, tying the contest 2-2.

Conlan Keenan gave the Oilers their first lead of the night with 6:46 left, finishing Cockerill's slap pass with a backdoor tuck. Cam Clarke leveled the action 3-3 with 1:54 remaining, depositing a rebound from outside the crease. Head coach Rob Murray pulled Durny with 59 seconds remaining in the action, adding a sixth attacker for extra firepower in a must-win-in-regulation situation. The decision paid off when Leonard ended the game with less than seven seconds left, firing the puck against the grain and into the top of the net.

The Oilers head to Wichita for a 7:05 p.m. game at INTRUST Bank Arena on May 29. The Oilers close out the three-game set with a 4:05 p.m. game on May 30.

