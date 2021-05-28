Stingrays Take Defensive Masterpiece, 1-0

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The Wheeling Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays played as close to a perfect defensive game as possible on Friday night, as one goal was all that was needed to decide a winner at North Charleston Coliseum. That lone goal was scored by South Carolina's Brett Supinski in the last minute of the second period, as the home team prevailed 1-0. Goaltenders Tommy Nappier of the Nailers and Hunter Shepard of the Stingrays were both sensational.

The first two periods were as tight as they get, as the two clubs exchanged chances, while getting strong performances from their defenses and goaltenders. With less than a minute remaining in the middle stanza, the Stingrays ultimately broke through with the first goal of the night. Wheeling turned the puck over at the offensive blueline, which led to a breakaway in the other direction. Caleb Herbert hit both posts with his shot, but the rebound came out to Brett Supinski, who deposited the loose change.

The Nailers had the shots advantage 11-6 in the third period, but were unable to find the back of the net, as South Carolina held on for the 1-0 win on home ice.

Hunter Shepard was perfect on 34 shots to earn his second professional shutout for the Stingrays. Tommy Nappier was tremendous in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

The Nailers and Stingrays will do battle one hour earlier on Saturday in North Charleston, as the puck drops at 6:05. Wheeling's final home games of the season are Superman Night on June 4th and Fan Appreciation Night on June 5th. Both contests are against the Indy Fuel at 7:10. A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

