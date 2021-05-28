Florida Holds off Orlando

May 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (40-18-3-2) topped the Orlando Solar Bears (33-26-6-1) 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Amway Center. Florida secured their 40th win of the season.

FIRST STAR: John McCarron (FLA) - two goals, game-winning goal, +2, eight shots

SECOND STAR: Devin Cooley (FLA) - 41 saves on 43 shots

THIRD STAR: Tristin Langan (ORL) - one goal, eight shots

Florida started off the scoring nearly five minutes into the first period from an Alex Kile wrister that couldn't be tracked by Orlando's goaltender Clint Windsor (4:27).

The Blades were on the penalty kill in the middle of the second when forwards Levko Koper and John McCarron found themselves on a two-on-one. Koper slid the puck across to McCarron who buried the frozen saucer in the back of the net to bring the score to 2-0 (7:08).

Orlando found twine midway through the third period on a power-play tally from Nikita Pavlychev. Florida's netminder Devin Cooley had stopped all 37 shots he faced prior to allowing the power-play score. The Solar Bears didn't go down without a fight, and they tied the game off of a Tristin Langan score (19:09).

Overtime didn't last long as Captain Everblade, John McCarron, potted the game-winning goal just under two minutes into the frame. This marked his 30th goal of the season and a new career high for McCarron.

The two teams meet again tomorrow night on Saturday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center. The weekend wraps up on Sunday, May 30 with a tilt between the Blades and Bears starting at 3:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.