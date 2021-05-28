5 Unanswered Leads to KC Win

May 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks scored 5 unanswered goals over the last 22 minutes of regulation to defeat the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period as both teams had 2 power play's in the frame. Utah got on the board first as Garrett Johnston scored his 2nd of the year 2:07 into the second period. 28 seconds later Ty Lewis made it 2-0 as he got his 8th goal of the campaign. It stayed a 2-0 Utah lead until Adam Brady scored 18:03 into the 2nd as he scored on a wrist shot in the left circle for his 15th of the year. 23 seconds later it was tied after Bryan Lemos scored out in front of the net.

Kansas City took a 3-2 lead after Lane Scheidl redirected a Derek Angeli shot 10:58 into the third. 26 seconds later Jared VanWormer made it 4-2. 1 minute 18 seconds later Brady scored his 2nd of the game and KC took a 5-2 lead as they won by that margin for the 2nd straight night.

Utah went 0 for 5 on the power play, while KC went 0 for 4. Utah is 26 for 26 on the penalty kill over the last 8 games.

The series finale is on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. Utah is 13-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. Face-off is at 6:05 pm and can be heard on Mixlr and seen on FloSports. Utah hosts Fort Wayne for the final 3 games of the regular season on June 2, 4-5. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Lane Scheidl (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +4.

2. Adam Brady (KC) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +4.

3. Bryan Lemos (KC) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.